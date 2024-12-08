'I'm just a kid' - 16-year-old breaks 200m record in 20.04secs - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Australia's Gout Gout. PHOTO/WORLD ATHLETICS

Athletics

‘I’m just a kid’ – 16-year-old breaks 200m record in 20.04secs

Published

SYDNEY, Australia, December 8 – Australian teenage sensation Gout Gout has entered the record books by becoming the fastest 16-year-old in history over 200m.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He ran the distance in 20.04 seconds during the Australian schools championships in Brisbane on Saturday, breaking the national record set by Peter Norman when he won silver at the 1968 Olympics.

Gout’s time is the fastest ever by a 16-year-old and the second fastest by an athlete under the age of 18 – behind Erriyon Knighton’s 19.84 as a 17-year-old in 2021.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Gout.

“Right now I can’t process it, but I guess tonight when I go to bed, I’ll think about it. These are adults. And me, I’m just a kid, and I’m running them (down).

“I’ve been chasing that record, but I didn’t think it would come this year. I thought it would come maybe next year, the year after that.”

Gout, who turns 17 later this month, ran the fourth-fastest 100m by an Australian with a time of 10.04 on Friday.

At 6ft 2in, Gout’s speed and running style has earned him comparisons with Jamaican legend Usain Bolt.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Australian broadcaster ABC said Gout will travel to the United States next month to train with Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles.

The son of migrants from war-torn South Sudan, Gout lives in the Brisbane suburb of Ipswich.

The 2032 Olympics will be held in the Australian city, when Gout would be 24.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved