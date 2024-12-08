‘I’m just a kid’ – 16-year-old breaks 200m record in 20.04secs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SYDNEY, Australia, December 8 – Australian teenage sensation Gout Gout has entered the record books by becoming the fastest 16-year-old in history over 200m.

He ran the distance in 20.04 seconds during the Australian schools championships in Brisbane on Saturday, breaking the national record set by Peter Norman when he won silver at the 1968 Olympics.

Gout’s time is the fastest ever by a 16-year-old and the second fastest by an athlete under the age of 18 – behind Erriyon Knighton’s 19.84 as a 17-year-old in 2021.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Gout.

“Right now I can’t process it, but I guess tonight when I go to bed, I’ll think about it. These are adults. And me, I’m just a kid, and I’m running them (down).

“I’ve been chasing that record, but I didn’t think it would come this year. I thought it would come maybe next year, the year after that.”

Gout, who turns 17 later this month, ran the fourth-fastest 100m by an Australian with a time of 10.04 on Friday.

At 6ft 2in, Gout’s speed and running style has earned him comparisons with Jamaican legend Usain Bolt.

Australian broadcaster ABC said Gout will travel to the United States next month to train with Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles.

The son of migrants from war-torn South Sudan, Gout lives in the Brisbane suburb of Ipswich.

The 2032 Olympics will be held in the Australian city, when Gout would be 24.