Bidco fry Gor as Michira brace returns Shabana to winning ways

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 8 – Erick Michubu scored a fourth minute penalty as Bidco United beat Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

K’Ogalo came into the game off a four-match winning run under interim manager Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno but were soon on the backfoot after Alphonse Omija high boot caught Michubu in the danger area.

Despite protests from the Green Army, Michubu stepped up to send Kevin Omondi the wrong way to put the minnows in the lead.

Gor had chances to level the match, centre back Sylvester Owino blazing high over the bar from close range after a corner kick by skipper Austin Odhiambo in the 84th minute.

Odhiambo could have grabbed a point for K’Ogalo in the 98th minute but also skied his shot over after doing well to turn and find space in the penalty box.

The loss keeps Gor in fourth place with 17 points, six adrift of leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who drew 1-1 with Bandari FC at the Ukunda Showground.

However, Gor have two games in hand both of which they will be hoping to win to catch up with the leading pack.

At Ukunda Showground, second-placed Bandari took the lead via Joseph Otieno’s header in the 45th minute.

Substitute Derrick Otenga then grabbed the equaliser for the bankers in the 86th minute.

At the Gusii Stadium in Kisii, Shabana returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Talanta FC. Shabana players celebrate their win against Talanta FC. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

The visitors took the lead in the third minute before Brian Michira equalised from close range a minute later, the winger reacting fastest to a deflected pass.

Michira then completed his brace in the 54th minute when he ran on to a through pass by Matthew Tegisi to fire past Robert Ouma in Talanta goal.

The win hauls Tore Bobe to eighth on the log with 16 points.

In a lunchtime fixture at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, South Sudanese import Paul Jawa scored the lone goal as Kariobangi Sharks beat Posta Rangers.