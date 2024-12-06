Leclerc given 10-place grid penalty in season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 6 – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has been given a 10-place grid penalty for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that will decide the constructors’ championship between the Italian team and McLaren.

Ferrari have had to fit a new battery pack to Leclerc’s car, taking them beyond their permitted allowance for the season.

It is a major blow to Ferrari, who trail McLaren by 21 points in the constructors’ championship with a maximum of 44 points available.

Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz said on Thursday that Ferrari really needed a one-two in the race to have their best shot at their own first title since 2008.

Leclerc, whose session was delayed by half an hour because of the battery change, was 0.221 seconds quicker than Norris, but was running on softer tyres and at a time when the track was in a better condition because it was later in the session.

Norris was 0.264 seconds quicker than Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who had team-mate George Russell a further 0.359secs behind on a weekend that so far has been dominated by his spat with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Leclerc’s brother Arthur, a Ferrari development driver, drove Carlos Sainz’s car.

Verstappen did not take part in the session, his car driven by French Formula 2 driver Isack Hadjar, a contender for a seat at Red Bull’s RB team next year.

Red Bull are considering whether to drop Sergio Perez after a second consecutive difficult season for the Mexican alongside Verstappen. If they do, either Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda – most likely Lawson – would be promoted from RB and Hadjar may be slotted in at RB.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was fifth fastest, ahead of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, the two teams disputing sixth place in the constructors’ championship this weekend, with Alpine five points ahead.

Williams driver Franco Colapinto was seventh fastest. He and team-mate Alex Albon both have five-place grid penalties for Sunday’s race for using additional gearbox components.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen was eighth, ahead of Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich and Perez.

Alpine’s Jack Doohan, drafted in for Esteban Ocon to get a head start on his debut season in 2025, was 19th fastest after pledging to make a steady start to his F1 career.

Among the reserve drivers who stepped in, McLaren’s Ryo Hirakawa ended up 14th, ahead of Hadjar in 16th.

Ayumu Iwasa was 17th in Tsunoda’s Red Bull, from Arthur Leclerc, Doohan and Briton Luke Browning in the Williams.

It was an emotional day for the entire Leclerc family. Their mother Pascale was in the Ferrari pit, and on Thursday Charles Leclerc spoke about what it meant to the family, who lost father Herve to cancer in 2017.

“It is definitely a very, very special moment for not only me, not only for Arthur, but I think for the whole family,” Charles said, “because I can only see how much sacrifices my parents have done when I was younger for us to continue.

“They had to stop Arthur’s career at one point because they could not afford to pay for both of us. It is special for how much my father has given to help our careers. It is a dream, for both of us.

“I know how much it meant for my father to be able to restart Arthur’s career. When he did that, he was so happy. It’s very special also for that, for how much my father has given to us in order to pursue our dream. So it will be a moment I will forever remember for sure.”