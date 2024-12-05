Odibets to Sponsor Genowa Governor’s Cup 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – Betting firm Odibets has been unveiled as the title sponsor for the third edition of Homa Bay County’s annual sports tournament, the Genowa Governor’s Cup.

Announcing the sponsorship deal Odibets revealed that participating teams will receive kits and cash prizes, with the tournament champion set to pocket a grand prize of Sh1mn.

Following the partnership, the tournament will now be officially referred to as the Odi Genowa Governor’s Cup.

The competition, which kicked off on November 16, is being played across all wards in Homa Bay County.

The tournament has grown into one of the county’s largest grassroots sports festivals, featuring football, netball, and volleyball. The event aims to identify and nurture local talent, aligning with the strategic objectives of Governor Gladys Wanga and Odibets.

The tournament’s finals are scheduled for December 26 and 27 at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

In addition to their sponsorship, Odibets representatives visited Obengle Primary School in Rangwe Constituency to assess progress on a borehole project they launched earlier this year.

The multimillion-shilling initiative will supply clean and safe water to the Kochia Ward community and ensure students have access to clean water, enhancing food security and promoting healthy living.

During the visit, Governor Wanga joined Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai, who confirmed that the borehole project is ready for commissioning and will be handed over to local residents by the end of the year.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, Odibets also donated 40 motorbikes to Boda Boda cooperatives, with each ward receiving one. This initiative aims to enhance road safety and empower the youth involved in the motorbike transport sector.

Mungai emphasized Odibets’ dedication to nurturing sports talent, highlighting the significant prizes awaiting the tournament’s champions.

Governor Wanga expressed her gratitude to Odibets, noting that the partnership will continue to bring immense benefits to the community.