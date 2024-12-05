Chapa Dimba All Star players urged to fight for place in Rising Stars

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 5 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will be closely monitoring the progress of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All Stars team to identify exceptional players to include in the national Under 20, which will compete at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

FKF CEO Patrick Korir said the door is open for their inclusion in the Rising Stars but that is dependent on how hard they work to get the opportunity.

“The Under 20 team became the first to qualify for Afcon at the age grade level. Some of these players came from Chapa Dimba. The door is still open and we will be closely monitoring you in Spain. If you perform well, there’s a chance you will make the team ahead of next year’s tournament in South Africa,” Korir said.

The Salim Babu-coached side made history as the first Kenyan side to qualify for an age-grade continental competition when they reached the finals of October’s Cecafa Under 20 Championships in Tanzania.

Despite losing 2-1 to the hosts in the final, the youngsters had done more than enough to write their names in football folklore.

Korir noted that a number of stars who have shone at the age-grade level for Kenya have honed their skills in Chapa Dimba.

“This is the second All Star team to go to Spain. The first team in 2019 was made up of some players who later made it big. We have the likes of Benson Omalla, Alex Ochwari and Caroline Rufa who is now playing for Simba Queens in Tanzania,” he said.

The All-Star team was unveiled at Ligi Ndogo Football Centre in Nairobi on Thursday afternoon, ahead of their departure for Huesca, Spain on Sunday for a week-long training camp.

The team, comprising 16 boys and 16 girls, is captained by Bandari’s Khamis Nyale and coached by Chrispine Odindo (Plateau Queens) and Evans Oketch (Obunga FC).

The players were selected from among 6000 who participated in the fourth edition of the tournament, held across the country.

Korir, who was also part of the contingent to Spain in 2019, warned the youngsters to be on their best behaviour.

“It’s a trip with a lot at stake. You are supposed to go and learn new skills from Barcelona. You will be trained by very good coaches. There are some challenges you should be aware of, such as, culture shock, language barrier, weather and time keeping. Make sure to observe time so you don’t run into problems with the coaches,” Korir said.

Speaking at the same time, Safaricom’s director of brand and marketing Zizwe Awuor, urged the youngsters to make the most of the opportunity and learn as much as they can.

“While in Spain you’re going to engage in enriching activities courtesy of Huesca Academy. I really encourage you to.embrace the opportunity to learn and grow so that when you come back you’re better players and better people. There are a whole lot of skills you’re going to acquire in Spain,” Awuor said.

She outlined how Chapa Dimba has transformed lives, providing many promising footballers with a launchpad for their careers.

“Kenya is a land of many talents and Safaricom is committed to championing this talent to enable young players make something out of it. This year’s Chapa Dimba has been able to transform lives. A number of players who participated were part of the Under 17 team at the recent World Cup. They include Marion Serenge, Lorine Ilavonga and Velma Awuor,” Awuor said.

The team will will play against Huesca’s Youth Academy, attend masterclasses led by former professional players, and utilise the state-of-the-art facilities at the Base Aragonesa de Fútbol, the modern sports city of S.D. Huesca.