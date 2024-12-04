‘US Ryder Cup players should get Ksh 647 million and donate to charity’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, United States, Dec 4 – Tiger Woods has suggested that each American player in the Ryder Cup should receive Ksh 647 million ($5m) and give that money to charity.

Last month it was reported that the 12 US players competing at next year’s 45th staging of the biennial contest against Europe, at Bethpage Black in New York, will each earn Ksh 51.7 million ($400,000.)

In its 97-year history, players have never received money for playing for their respective teams.

“We had the same conversation back in 1999,” said Woods.

“We didn’t want to get paid. We wanted to give more money to charity, [but] the media turned it round against us and said we wanted to get paid.

“The Ryder Cup makes so much money, why can’t we allocate it to various charities?

“I hope they [USA’s players] get five million dollars each and donate it all to different charities. I think that’s great. What’s wrong with that?

“It’s so hard to get on to that team – there are only 12 guys. What’s wrong with being able to allocate more funds?”

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said he would “pay to play” for Europe in the Ryder Cup in the wake of the reports.

Asked what that says about the Europeans’ attitude towards the Ryder Cup, Woods replied: “That’s fine, that’s their right to say.

“If the Europeans want to pay to be in the Ryder Cup then that’s their decision, that’s their team.

“I know once on European soil it subsidises most of their tour, so it is a big event for the European tour. If they want to pay to be in it, so be it.”

‘I’m not tournament sharp’

Woods says the “fire still burns to compete” but he remains sidelined by injury heading into 2025.

Woods, a 15-time major-winner, has not played since The Open in July where he failed to make the cut for the third consecutive major.

While the past few years have seen the American blighted by injuries, the 48-year-old remains focused on a competitive return.

“I’m not tournament sharp yet, I’m still not there,” said Woods.

“When I’m ready to compete and play at [the top] level, then I will.

“The fire still burns to compete. The difference is the recovery of the body to do it is not what it used to be.”

Woods’ most recent setback has been because of back issues that have spread, causing pain in his legs.

In September, Woods had back surgery for the sixth time, two months on from his last outing at Royal Troon.

“I didn’t think my back was going to go like it did this year,” added Woods, speaking at this week’s Hero World Challenge event he hosts in the Bahamas.

“It was quite painful throughout the end of the year, and hence I had another procedure done to it to alleviate the pain I had going down my leg.

“I feel like I’m getting stronger, I’m getting more pliable, but I’ve got a long way to go to be able to compete against these guys.”