Man Utd scrapped LGBTQ+ jacket plans

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, December 4 – Manchester United abandoned plans to wear a jacket supporting the LGBTQ+ community before Sunday’s win over Everton because a player refused to wear it.

The Athletic, external said defender Noussair Mazraoui declined to take part in the initiative, citing his Muslim faith.

United declined to confirm the identity of the player when approached by BBC Sport. Mazraoui’s agent also declined to comment.

LGBTQ+ supporters’ club Rainbow Devils said it was a “great disappointment”.

Rainbow armbands are being worn as Premier League clubs show support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport by taking part in charity Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

United captain Bruno Fernandes wore a rainbow armband during the 4-0 win over the Toffees at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Athletic reported that Mazraoui – a £15m summer signing from Bayern Munich – told team-mates he was not prepared to wear the jacket. The team then decided that no player would wear it so he would not be seen as the only one publicly refusing, according to the Athletic.

When asked about the situation, United issued a statement: “Manchester United welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion.

“We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters’ club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination.

“Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club’s position.”

United have previously worn rainbow-themed warm-up kit to show support to the LGBTQ+ community.

Rainbow Devils said in a statement that members were informed “shortly before the game that these jackets would not be worn”.

“The reason being that one of the matchday squad had refused to wear the jacket on the grounds of their personally held beliefs,” the group said.

“Therefore, to maintain the team ethos and togetherness, none of the players would be wearing them.

“We respect the right of this player to have his own views, whilst also feeling disappointed that he put the rest of the squad into a position where they felt that they couldn’t wear their jackets.

“We also worry what kind of negative effect this incident might have on any player at the club who may be struggling with their sexuality.”

On Wednesday, the Football Assocation said it was taking no formal action against Crystal Palace or captain Marc Guehi after he wrote a ‘Jesus loves you’ message on his rainbow armband for the club’s win over Ipswich the previous night.

Guehi and the club had been reminded by the FA that religious messaging on kit is banned after the 24-year-old’s rainbow armband in Palace’s draw against Newcastle United on Saturday had the message ‘I love Jesus’ written on it.

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy did not wear a rainbow armband again on Tuesday, after his club said he elected not to do so at the weekend because of his “religious beliefs”.