Djokovic to begin bid for 25th Grand Slam in Brisbane - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Djokovic
Djokovic

Tennis

Djokovic to begin bid for 25th Grand Slam in Brisbane

Published

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec 4 – Novak Djokovic will play at the Brisbane International before he starts his bid to win a 25th Grand Slam at Melbourne’s Australian Open in January.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 37-year-old, a 10-time winner in Melbourne, is tied with Australian Margaret Court on a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

The Serb, ranked seventh in the world, failed to add to his Grand Slam tally during a frustrating 2024.

The tournament in Brisbane, which runs from 29 December until 5 January, is the final event before the Australian Open begins on 12 January.

“I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena,” said Djokovic.

“I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember.”

With 99 ATP titles to his name, Djokovic is aiming to join American Jimmy Connors (109) and Swiss Roger Federer (103) as just the third man in the Open era to win 100 career titles.

The field in Brisbane features Nick Kyrgios, defending champion Grigor Dimitrov and Holger Rune.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Djokovic appointed Andy Murray as his coach for the Australian Open last month.

The former British number one was beaten by Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open on four occasions.

It remains to be seen whether Murray, a winner of three Grand Slams will join Djokovic in Brisbane or begin his coaching role at a later date.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Australia Open earlier this year, losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved