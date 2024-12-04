Djokovic to begin bid for 25th Grand Slam in Brisbane

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec 4 – Novak Djokovic will play at the Brisbane International before he starts his bid to win a 25th Grand Slam at Melbourne’s Australian Open in January.

The 37-year-old, a 10-time winner in Melbourne, is tied with Australian Margaret Court on a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

The Serb, ranked seventh in the world, failed to add to his Grand Slam tally during a frustrating 2024.

The tournament in Brisbane, which runs from 29 December until 5 January, is the final event before the Australian Open begins on 12 January.

“I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena,” said Djokovic.

“I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember.”

With 99 ATP titles to his name, Djokovic is aiming to join American Jimmy Connors (109) and Swiss Roger Federer (103) as just the third man in the Open era to win 100 career titles.

The field in Brisbane features Nick Kyrgios, defending champion Grigor Dimitrov and Holger Rune.

Djokovic appointed Andy Murray as his coach for the Australian Open last month.

The former British number one was beaten by Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open on four occasions.

It remains to be seen whether Murray, a winner of three Grand Slams will join Djokovic in Brisbane or begin his coaching role at a later date.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Australia Open earlier this year, losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner.