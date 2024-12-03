Bunge FC bank on home advantage as Kenyan Legislators aim regional title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Bunge FC co-captain Rarieda MP Hon. Otiende Amollo (Senior Counsel) is banking on home advantage ahead of the East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games, to be hosted in Mombasa from December 6-18.

Bunge FC emerged third in the last tournament and now eyes the top slot after new blood was injected in the team thanks to more Kenyan MPs who had joined.

“This year we are happy to host this tournament and we ask Kenyans to come in large numbers and cheer us up. We are better prepared this time and we are going for the nothing short of the trophy,” said Hon. Amollo. Eyes on the ball as Bunge FC Co-captain and Kericho Senator Hon. Aaron Cheruiyot goes for a strike

Co-captain and Kericho Senator Hon. Aaron Cheruiyot noted that the upcoming games were a critical stride in hastening the EAC regional integration beginning with the convergence of the eight constitutive Legislatures of the Community.

“We will have interactions within and outside the pitch. Some of the people we will be playing against are actually serious senior policy and decision makers in their respective countries. We look forward to hastening the integration process through these games,” noted Senator Cheruiyot, who is the Senate Majority Leader.

The Kenyan legislators will battle it out with Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On Tuesday morning, Bunge FC, comprising Members of Parliament drawn from the National Assembly and the Senate, warmed up for the tournament with a 2-3 loss to Nation Media Group in a friendly match played at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The goals from the Bunge FC team were scored by Senator Hon. Aaron Cheruiyot.