Verstappen has ‘lost all respect’ for Russell

LUSAIL, Qatar, December 2 – Max Verstappen says he has “lost all respect” for George Russell after receiving a penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The world champion was unhappy at the role the Mercedes driver played in the incident.

Verstappen was given a one-place grid penalty for impeding Russell by driving unnecessarily slowly in qualifying on Saturday.

It dropped his Red Bull from pole position behind the Briton on the grid.

Verstappen was upset by Russell’s behaviour when they went to the stewards to discuss the incident.

“I was quite surprised when sitting there in the stewards’ room, what was all going on,” Verstappen said.

“Honestly, very disappointing because I think we’re all here, we respect each other a lot and, of course, I’ve been in that meeting room many times in my life, in my career with people that have raced, and I’ve never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard.

“And that for me… I lost all respect.”

Speaking to Dutch TV station Viaplay, Verstappen added: “He always acts extremely polite in front of the cameras but if you sit together with him personally, he’s a completely different person.

“I truly can’t stand that. Then you might as well get lost. I don’t want anything to do with you.”

Verstappen, who went on to win the race while Russell finished fourth, is said to have discussed his feelings with the Briton before the race.

The timings of media interviews after the race on Sunday meant Russell was not asked about the incident.

However, sources close to the Mercedes driver suggested there was more of the story yet to come out.

He is likely to be asked about it on Thursday, the media day before the season-closing race in Abu Dhabi.