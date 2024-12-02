More to come from league hotshot Ryan Ogam after netting hattrick against Murang’a

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 2 – Tusker FC striker Ryan Ogam says he wants to score more goals in the remaining games of the first half of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Ogam says his blazing start to the season has whetted his appetite for more goals.

“Of course, at the beginning of the season I set a target of scoring at least 10 goals midway through the season. There are more games to go and so I want to score more, now that I am in form. I have to set a new target for the remaining seven games and then I’ll see from there,” the forward said.

The former Rainbow FC player joined the brewers at the beginning of this season and immediately established himself as the league’s most lethal marksman – leading the top scorers’ chart with 10 goals.

His hattrick against Murang’a Seal on Sunday is the highlight of his season thus far, in which he is pitted against Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) Francis Kahiro for the golden boot.

Ogam exhibited versatility when he scored the first goal with his weaker right foot, dinking the ball past Murang’a keeper Morgan Ambuka.

He then half-volleyed into the net off a loose ball for his second before racing on to a cross in the dying minutes of the game to deservedly go home with the match ball.

The feat notwithstanding, the forward was quick to credit his teammates for a great day in the office.

“First of all I thank God, it has been a top team performance. All of the team played well today and gave our all. I thank all of them for helping me achieve this target today. I always felt like I would score a hattrick today,” he said.

He was also quick to thank his parents and dedicate the win to them for their consistent support.

“This is for my parents who have been very supportive. Every day they pray for me so that I succeed when I step onto the pitch. So, this hattrick is a dedication to them,” Ogam said.

He will be hoping to increase his goal tally when the brewers host Mathare United on Saturday.

At the same time, Tusker will be looking to continue their ascent up the log from their current third position.