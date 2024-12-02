Arsenal host holders Man Utd in FA Cup third round

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 2 – Holders Manchester United have been drawn away to record 14-time winners Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will host League Two Accrington Stanley, while Manchester City welcome ‘Class of 92’-owned Salford City.

Tamworth, one of only two non-league clubs remaining in the competition, are at home to Tottenham.

The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 11 January.

The third round is when the 44 Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition, joining the 20 lower-league and non-league clubs who made it through last weekend’s second-round ties.

There were audible groans by the watching supporters inside Old Trafford as Manchester United, who beat rivals Manchester City to lift the trophy for a 13th time in May, were confirmed as Arsenal’s opponents.

Tamworth, the lowest-ranked team remaining in the cup, will host Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs as reward for their penalty shootout win against League One side Burton Albion, while fellow National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge will go to Championship Millwall.

Elsewhere, Chelsea host League Two’s bottom club Morecambe, with fellow fourth-tier strugglers Bromley travelling to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

FA Cup third-round draw in full

Southampton v Swansea City

Arsenal v Manchester United

Exeter City v Oxford United

Leyton Orient v Derby County

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Salford

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbrige

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Tamworth v Tottenham

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland v Stoke City

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers

Brentford v Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport County