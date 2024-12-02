Amorim ‘excited’ for ‘special talent’ Yoro’s debut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, December 2 – Leny Yoro could make his Manchester United debut against Arsenal on Wednesday, with head coach Ruben Amorim saying he is “excited” to see the “special talent” in action for the club.

United signed Yoro from Lille for £52m in the summer, but the Frenchman underwent surgery on a foot injury suffered during pre-season in the United States, coincidentally in a friendly against Arsenal.

The 19-year-old has not featured since, but returned to training in October and is in line to make his first competitive appearance in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium (kick-off 20:15 GMT).

“Maybe Leny Yoro is going be in the squad,” Amorim said in his pre-match news conference. “I feel he is in a good moment now, his fitness is better.”

Yoro had been linked with Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Liverpool before signing for United in July, with the club’s sporting director Dan Ashworth describing the centre-back as “one of the most exciting young defenders in world football”.

Amorim said: “He is a special talent, we have to be careful in the first moment. We didn’t have too many training [sessions] together. He has been training with a small group of players.

“He is really fast, a modern defender. He will be good when we want to press high and you leave a lot of strikers in this league one against one, he can manage that. He is very good with the ball so I am very excited.

“We have to be careful, we have to manage the load and minute in the beginning but I am really excited to see Leny Yoro playing.”

‘I don’t like my chant’ – Amorim

United are unbeaten in three games since Amorim took charge, thrashing Everton 4-0 on Sunday, but said Arsenal are “by far” the biggest challenge he has faced in the job so far.

Red Devils supporters seem to already be building a rapport with their new Portuguese boss, serenading him with chants that echoed around Old Trafford.

“I don’t like my chant,” Amorim told BBC Sport when asked about the connection with the fans.

“I don’t feel embarrassed – but I am the coach, they have to chant for the players. It is not a good thing for me,

“I understand and appreciate the connection with the supporters but I want them to support the team and the players because they are on the pitch, I am outside.

“I am really honoured and I feel a connection with the supporters but we know we need results to maintain that.”