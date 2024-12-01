United warm up for Arsenal test with thrashing of Everton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, December 1 – Ruben Amorim collected his first Premier League victory in emphatic fashion as his Manchester United side easily put away lowly Everton at Old Trafford.

United drew at Ipswich last weekend in Amorim’s first game in charge since replacing interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, before beating Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

On Sunday they were initially wasteful in the final third and had little control of the contest, but they were clinical once they broke through with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both scoring twice.

The hosts attempted to sign visiting defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer and it was a game to forget for the Everton defender, inadvertently contributing to United’s first two goals.

Rashford’s low strike deflected in off the centre-back’s outstretched boot for the opener, before Branthwaite dawdled on the ball allowing Amad Diallo to nip in and feed Bruno Fernandes, who laid it off for Zirkzee to convert.

The Red Devils effectively ended the game as a contest just 20 seconds into the second half when the impressive Diallo slid a pass through to Rashford to convert and Dutchman Zirkzee coolly slotted United’s fourth on 64 minutes to wrap up a comfortable victory.

United have now beaten Everton 42 times in the Premier League, the highest tally of any side against one opponent in the competition.

A new hero arrives at Old Trafford

United supporters have craved meaningful success on the pitch since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 – and they appear to have a new hero.

The Portuguese manager was serenaded by the Stretford End faithful with chants of “Amorim’s red army” as he made his way off the pitch and he remains unbeaten in his opening three games, with this thrashing providing early signs of what may lie ahead under his command.

Previous club Sporting had won all 22 home games under Amorim since the start of last season and he began his league tenure at the Theatre of Dreams in similar manner.

Kobbie Mainoo returned from an injury lay-off and gave Everton an early warning with a shot that was straight at Jordan Pickford in the third minute, but United struggled to imposed themselves before netting the opening goal.

Rashford’s form suffered under the now-departed Erik Ten Hag but he showed signs of his capabilities by taking his tally to four league goals for the season with strikes in each half, albeit the first coming via a deflection off Branthwaite.

The much-maligned Zirkzee has been written off by some of the fanbase but was given a start ahead of Rasmus Hojlund and repaid his manager’s faith with two goals – the first from Fernandes’ pass into an open net and the second after fine work by the sprightly Diallo.

The Ivorian was given few chances by Ten Hag but demonstrated why he may be a valuable player under the new regime, showcasing his workrate by hassling and harrying the Everton backline throughout the game, and he has now provided three assists in two games from the right wing-back role.

United move up to ninth place in a packed December and after a fine start Amorim’s credentials will be severely put to the test when his side travel to title-chasing Arsenal on Wednesday.

Dyche and Everton in deep trouble again

Everton’s grim run of fixtures in December began horrendously courtesy of this battering at Old Trafford and it does not get any easier, with Merseyside rivals Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City all coming up this month.

This miserable performance will pile the pressure on beleaguered boss Sean Dyche as his side have now won just twice in the top flight all season, scored only 10 goals and failed to find the net in their last four games.

Goalscoring has long been a problem for the Blues so Beto was given his start since April in place of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the end result could have been different had he converted at 0-0 – the Portuguese striker going round Andre Onana but striking his effort into the side-netting.

Calvert-Lewin came off the bench and sent a diving header straight at Onana but Everton are now without a win in their last five league games and have won just once in 18 matches away from Goodison Park.

Dyche turned to applaud a near-empty away section at full-time with the forlorn Toffees struggling at the wrong end of the division once again.

The team lie 15th in the table and just two points above Wolves, who they host in a huge relegation battle on Wednesday (kick-off 19:30 GMT).