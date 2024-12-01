‘Ruthless Ryan’ – Ogam nets hattrick as Tusker beat Murang’a to engage new gear in title charge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 1 – Tusker’s Ryan Ogam continued his sizzling start to the season when he scored a hattrick in their 3-1 win over Murang’a Seal in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

From a Mark Kibwage cross in the brewers’ backline, Ogam chested the ball down expertly before lifting it past Murang’a goalkeeper Morgan Ambuka for his first goal in the 32nd minute.

Two minutes later, Ogam was wheeling away in celebration after his half volley found its way into the right corner, the striker making the most of a loose ball after Murang’a failed to deal effectively with a long throw from George Kaddu.

Humphrey Obinna pulled one back for Murang’a in the 74th minute but it proved to be a consolation as the brewers took ‘one more for the road’ courtesy of Ogam.

Another long cross from the back found its way to Ogam who found himself in a 1v1 situation with Ambuka, rounding the custodian to tap into an empty net to complete his hattrick.

The striker has now taken his tally for the season to 10, three ahead of Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) Francis Kahiro – who failed to add to his tally in the bankers’ barren draw against Bidco United on Saturday.

Moreover, Tusker have ascended to third on the log with 18 points, four adrift of leaders KCB.

Ingwe halt losing run

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards beat Kenya Police 1-0 at the Dandora Stadium to bring to an end their losing run.

Ken Owino scored the all-important winner in the 74th minute, the centreback making the most of Job Ochieng’s failure to deal effectively with Ovella Ochieng’s freekick.

The law enforcers had missed a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 58th minute when Jesse Were rounded off Humphrey Katasi but could not pull the trigger in time.

The loss sees Police slump to bottom of the table with eight points as Ingwe climb to seventh with 14 points.

At the same venue, Sofapaka beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 courtesy of goals by Victor Okello and Joseph Kuloba.

Sofapaka eat Sharks

Okello put Batoto Ba Mungu ahead in the 35th minute by a stroke of luck after Sharks keeper Sebastian Wekesa parried a cross, which ricocheted onto the defender and into the net.

Kuloba then extended their lead in added time of the first half with a long range shot from the edge of the box.

Fredrick Alushula pulled one back for the slumboys with a header in the 48th minute to make for a nervy second half.

Elsewhere, at the Mumias Sports Complex, Glen Masava and Moses Shummah scored one goal apiece as Kakamega Homeboyz beat Shabana 2-0 to inflict their first defeat in four matches.

Ulinzi Stars and Mathare United played to a barren draw at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.