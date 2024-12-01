Relentless Liverpool beat City to lay down marker for title credentials - Capital Sports
Liverpool players celebrate their goal against Manchester City. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC X

English Premiership

Relentless Liverpool beat City to lay down marker for title credentials

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, December 1 – Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points and heaped more misery on fading champions Manchester City with a fully deserved victory at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s pace-setters, fresh from beating Champions League holders Real Madrid, were in rampant mood and subjected City to a relentless barrage from the kick-off.

Liverpool were not flattered by the margin of victory, which leaves them 11 points clear of City, who not won for seven matches – losing their past four league games.

Virgil van Dijk had headed against the post – while City keeper Stefan Ortega, in for the dropped Ederson, had already been in constant action – before Liverpool went ahead after 12 minutes.

Mohamed Salah showed perfect vision to pick out Cody Gakpo for a simple finish in front of the Kop as City were unable to cope with Liverpool’s relentless attacking intensity.

Van Dijk headed wide when it seemed easier to score and Liverpool created more chances when, as City hinted at a belated recovery, the league leaders deservedly increased their lead with 12 minutes left.

Liverpool substitute Darwin Nunez hustled Ruben Dias into an error. Luis Diaz cashed in and was brought down by Ortega, with Salah making no mistake from the spot after missing against Real Madrid in midweek.

In this article:
