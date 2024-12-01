Fiorentina v Inter abandoned after Bove collapse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FLORENCE, Italy, December 1 – Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove has been taken to hospital after collapsing on the pitch during his side’s Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday.

The match was suspended after the incident in the 16th minute before later being abandoned.

The 22-year-old suddenly fell to the ground, causing a stoppage in play with both sets of players immediately signalling for the medical staff to enter the field before forming a protective ring around him.

Bove was taken away on a stretcher and put into a waiting ambulance after the referee asked both set of players to leave the pitch.

Bove joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan from Roma in August, with a view to make the deal permanent.

His first goal for La Viola came in October against his parent club.

The Italian international has played for his country all the way up to under 21 level, but is yet to be capped for the senior side.

Fiorentina are currently third in Serie A, level on points with Inter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bove’s teammate former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea said on X, external: “‘God please’ accompanied with a prayer hands emoji.”

His parent club, Roma, also added on X, external: “One of us, we are all with you.”

Serie A’s official X account, external said: “Forza Edoardo. We’re all with you.”