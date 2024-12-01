Bellingham, Mbappe strike as Real return to winning ways against Getafe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, December 1 – Goals for Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe moved Real Madrid a point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with victory over Getafe.

Bellingham scored a penalty with half an hour played after Allan Nyom had dragged Antonio Rudiger to the floor during a corner routine.

The England midfielder set up the second eight minutes later when he threaded a ball through for Mbappe, who took a touch before slotting into the bottom corner.

Getafe’s best chance came when Christantus Uche span away from Rudiger and fired a fierce effort against the post, with Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois beaten.

A thumping strike from another substitute, John Patrick, hit the crossbar and post as the visitors searched for a way back into the game.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s side could have been further ahead when Brahim Diaz controlled the ball with his chest and lobbed keeper David Soria but could only find the roof of the netw, hile Fede Valverde’s low shot from the edge of the area was pushed past the post.

Mbappe should have added to his tally of eight league goals when sent clear and the Frenchman dribbled around Soria, but the angle was against him when he finally got his shot away.