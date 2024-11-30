Las Palmas rain on Barca parade with shock win at Nou Camp - Capital Sports
Barca's Jules Kounde in action against Las Palmas. PHOTO/FC BARCELONA X

Football

Las Palmas rain on Barca parade with shock win at Nou Camp

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, November 30 – La Liga leaders Barcelona’s 125th anniversary celebrations were dampened as they fell to a surprise defeat against struggling Las Palmas.

The visitors went in front when former Barca striker Sandro fired a low effort across goal to a chorus of boos and whistles from the home crowd.

Barca captain Raphinha equalised for the hosts with an unstoppable low drive into the net.

Wolves loanee Fabio Silva scored his fifth league goal of the campaign to restore Las Palmas’ lead, slotting into the bottom corner after latching on to Javi Munoz’s superb pass.

The result means Las Palmas climb to 14th in the league. Real Madrid will cut Barcelona’s lead at the top to a point if they beat Getafe on Sunday (15:15 GMT).

Barca marked their 125th anniversary on Friday and debuted a new mascot for the occasion but the celebrations did not continue on the pitch as they lost at home to Los Amarillos for the first time since September 1971 – and they are now without a win in three league matches.

They suffered a setback when Alejandro Balde was taken off on a stretcher in the 26th minute following a collision with Sandro.

Hansi Flick’s side had 26 shots in the match, their highest total in a league match this season, but did not do enough to trouble Las Palmas. They did go close when Raphinha’s whipped free-kick was pushed over the bar brilliantly by Jasper Cillessen, while Ferran Torres and Pablo Torre were also denied.

