Jockey Kennedy breaks leg as horse Twoohthree dies - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ireland jockey champion Jack Kennedy. PHOTO/RACING POST X

Horse Racing

Jockey Kennedy breaks leg as horse Twoohthree dies

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 30 – Irish jockey Jack Kennedy has suffered a broken leg for the sixth time in his career after a fall at Fairyhouse in which his horse Twoohthree died.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kennedy, 25, was riding in the opening race at Saturday’s meeting for trainer Gordon Elliott when the pair crashed heavily at the last fence.

Twoohthree died with Kennedy being attended to on-track.

“Jack has broken his right lower leg and has gone to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for management of the injury,” said Richard Downey, medical officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Despite his injury-afflicted career, Kennedy has achieved numerous Grade One victories and won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on board Minella Indo in 2021.

Elliott later enjoyed success with William Butler in the closing bumper but admitted his thoughts were with Kennedy.

The Cullentra House handler said: “It’s heartbreaking obviously for poor Jack to break his leg again. It puts a dampener on the day, but that’s the game we’re in.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved