Jockey Kennedy breaks leg as horse Twoohthree dies

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 30 – Irish jockey Jack Kennedy has suffered a broken leg for the sixth time in his career after a fall at Fairyhouse in which his horse Twoohthree died.

Kennedy, 25, was riding in the opening race at Saturday’s meeting for trainer Gordon Elliott when the pair crashed heavily at the last fence.

Twoohthree died with Kennedy being attended to on-track.

“Jack has broken his right lower leg and has gone to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for management of the injury,” said Richard Downey, medical officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Despite his injury-afflicted career, Kennedy has achieved numerous Grade One victories and won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on board Minella Indo in 2021.

Elliott later enjoyed success with William Butler in the closing bumper but admitted his thoughts were with Kennedy.

The Cullentra House handler said: “It’s heartbreaking obviously for poor Jack to break his leg again. It puts a dampener on the day, but that’s the game we’re in.”