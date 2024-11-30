Headache for Bayern as Kane limps off in Der Klassiker draw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DORTMUND, Germany, November 30 – Harry Kane limped off as his Bayern Munich side came from behind to draw 1-1 away at Borussia Dortmund.

Jamie Gittens’ superb solo effort in the first half looked to condemn Vincent Kompany’s side to their first Bundesliga defeat of the season, only for Jamal Musiala to equalise with five minutes left.

What had been a quiet first half in ‘Der Klassiker’ soon sparked into life when Nico Schlotterbeck’s pass down the left found Gittens on the halfway line.

The England Under-21 international turned past Bayern right-back Konrad Laimer and drove into the penalty area before his fizzed left-footed strike was too hard for Bayern’s Manuel Neuer to stop.

In the 27th minute, Gittens became the second Englishman to score in this fixture after Kane, who netted a hat-trick against Dortmund last season.

Bayern’s first half was made worse six minutes later when Bundesliga top scorer and England captain Kane was forced off before half-time. He signalled to be replaced and was moving gingerly, but not as a result of a tackle.

The visitors failed to really test Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel until the second period.

Thomas Muller, who replaced Kane, should have levelled shortly after the restart when teed up at the end of Musiala’s mazy run, but could not beat the outstretched hand of Kobel.

Musiala, who had gone close himself to levelling from distance, did eventually level when heading in a cross from substitute Michael Olise.

The Germany midfielder’s sixth goal in 10 Bundesliga fixtures this term kept Bayern’s unbeaten domestic record intact.

A draw kept them top, seven points clear of Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen. Frankfurt will cut that lead to four points, though, should they win at Heidenheim on Sunday.

A point for Dortmund moved them up to fifth place, above Freiburg on goal difference.