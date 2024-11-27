To be or not to be? Caf officials in Kenya to assess readiness to host CHAN 2025

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 27 – Kenya’s hour of reckoning beckons as a group of Confederation of African Football (Caf) officials land in the country to inspect its readiness for next year’s Africa Nations Championships.

The group of inspectors arrived in the country on Wednesday and are expected to immediately embark on their mission by assessing the readiness of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Of key interest in this round of inspection will be their assessment and subsequent verdict on the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani as well as the Nyayo Stadium, which are expected to host the matches for the continental showpiece.

The two stadia, Kenya’s biggest, have been under renovations for the last one year in readiness for the competition as well as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Consequently, many sporting competitions have borne the brunt of this closure, the latest being the Mashemeji Derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, which was postponed due to the unavailability of Nyayo as well as lack of a proper alternative.

The inspectors will also visit Kenya Police Sacco Stadium and the Ulinzi Complex, which are earmarked as training venues for the tournament and have been – subsequently – shut down for proper renovations.

Kenyans will be keeping their fingers crossed that Caf will give the country a clean bill of health to co-host the Championships – along with East African neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania.

While on a routine inspection of the ongoing works at both stadia, Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen assured Kenya will be ready to co-host the continental bonanza.

However, it is a case of wait-and-see in light of Kenya’s history of faltering when it comes to hosting football tournaments.

In 1996, the country lost the rights to host the Africa Cup of Nations due to lack of readiness and the same was repeated in 2018 with regards to CHAN.

The government is also, currently, constructing the 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium along Ngong Road, which it hopes to complete by the end of next year, in time for Afcon 2027.

Extensive inspection

The inspectors were last in the country in June 2024 to assess the readiness of Nyayo Stadium to host the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Burundi.

Their visit was followed by that of Caf president Patrice Motsepe, who held a meeting with President William Ruto, Murkomen and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials.

Apart from stadia visits, the officials will also inspect the various hotels in which the participating teams will be residing in, including, Raddisson Blu Upperhill, JW Marriot, Kempinski, Hyatt Regency and Tribe Hotel, among others.

They will also visit Kasarani Annex and Kenya Academy of Sports, which will be training pitches.

The team will afterwards have a review meeting with Kenyan officials before their departure on Saturday.