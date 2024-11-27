New deal sees Italian GP stay at Monza until 2031

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MONZA, Italy, November 27 – The Italian Grand Prix at Monza will remain on the Formula 1 schedule until at least 2031.

Monza, the oldest track on the calendar, has signed a six-year extension to its existing deal.

The move comes after modernisation works were completed at the track, the oldest on the calendar, in time for this year’s Italian GP.

F1 president and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said: “Monza is at the very heart of Formula 1 history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers.

“The recent upgrades to the circuit’s infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy.”

F1 had demanded upgrades to Monza to raise the facilities to a more modern standard. They were funded by the governments of Italy and the Lombardy region.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the president of the Automobile Club d’Italia, said: “Monza is the oldest racetrack in the world to host a race of the World Championship, and it is also the longest-running event on the World Championship calendar.

“We are all aware that history is no longer enough.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Following the resurfacing of the track and underpasses to improve the safety on track and for the fans, we are now faced with a new challenge in 2025: improving the quality and quantity of hospitality offerings. With this goal in mind, we are already working to keep ahead of the standards required by modern Formula 1.”

Monza first held the Italian Grand Prix in 1922 and it has staged the race every year since the F1 world championship started in 1950, other than in 1980, when the track was closed for renovations.