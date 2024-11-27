I did not intend to make light of self-harm - Guardiola - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Guardiola
Guardiola
Pep Guardiola. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

English Premiership

I did not intend to make light of self-harm – Guardiola

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, November 27 – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he did not intend “to make light” of self-harm when he answered a question about scratches on his face.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

City blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday and Guardiola was later seen with several scratch marks on his forehead during his post-match interview with broadcaster Amazon Prime.

Asked by reporters during his news conference about a mark on his nose, Guardiola made a scratching motion and said: “With my finger, my nail.”

The 53-year-old then said “I want to harm myself” before laughing and leaving the news conference.

“I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this,” said a statement posted on Guardiola’s behalf by his official account on X and Instagram.

“My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self-harm.”

The statement added that Guardiola is aware “many people struggle with mental health issues every day” and referenced the Samaritans charity to “highlight one of the ways people can seek help”.

The draw against Feyenoord at Etihad Stadium ended City’s five-game losing run.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the club have not won since beating Southampton 1-0 on 26 October.

Guardiola’s side are 15th in the Champions League’s 36-team table and second in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Liverpool, who they face at Anfield on Sunday.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by any issues raised in this article, support and information is available at BBC Action Line.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved