Ex-Man City striker Kavelashvili to become Georgia president - Capital Sports
Ex-Man City striker Mikheil Kavelashvili . PHOTO/GEORGIA FOOTY

Ex-Man City striker Kavelashvili to become Georgia president

TBILISI, Georgia, November 27 – Former Manchester City striker Mikheil Kavelashvili is set to become the president of Georgia after the country’s ruling party nominated him as their candidate.

The 53-year-old joined City from Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi during the 1995-96 season and went on to score three goals in 28 appearances for the club.

Kavelashvili is best remembered for scoring on his debut in a 3-2 defeat by Manchester United, weeks before the club were relegated from the Premier League.

He was loaned to Swiss club Grasshoppers and left permanently the following summer because he did not play enough games for his work permit to be renewed.

The position of presidency in Georgia is largely ceremonial and will be chosen by an internal parliamentary body.

The body is largely controlled by Kavelashvili’s ruling Georgian Dream party, meaning he is almost certain to be elected following the vote on 14 December.

