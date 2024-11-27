Ex-Argentina midfielder Mascherano new Inter Miami boss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIAMI, United States, November 27 – Former Argentina, Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano has been appointed head coach of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The 40-year-old, who also played for River Plate and West Ham, has signed a three-year contract to the end of the 2027 MLS season.

He succeeds Gerardo Martino, who stepped down last week for “personal reasons”.

The move sees him reunited with former Argentina and Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, who joined Miami in July 2023.

“Throughout his career as one of the world’s best players and as an experienced coach, Javier has always demonstrated what makes him great – relentless determination with the knowledge, instincts and understanding to back it up,” said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

Mascherano said: “To be able to lead a club like Inter Miami is an honour for me, and a privilege I will strive to make the most of.”

The Argentine won 21 honours during his club career, including five La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues with Barcelona.

Mascherano made 147 appearances for Argentina – the second-most capped player in his country’s history behind Messi – including four World Cups, reaching the final in 2014 where they lost to Germany.

After retiring from playing in 2020 Mascherano was appointed Argentina Under-20s coach the following year, and also coached his country at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg has been named head coach of St Louis City.

The 47-year-old joins from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna, who he led to a club-record 10th-place finish in the top flight this year.

Mellberg made 260 appearances for Villa between 2001 and 2008. He also played for Juventus, Olympiakos and Villarreal, and won 117 caps for Sweden.