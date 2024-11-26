Arteta rallies troops ahead of Gunners’ crunch fixture against Sporting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26 – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants his players to make a Champions League statement by recording a big win against Sporting on Tuesday.

The Gunners ended a run of three games without victory in all competitions with a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

They have won two of their four games in the Champions League so far but have failed to win or score in their two away games in the competition this season.

They lost 1-0 to Inter Milan in their last European fixture, leaving them 12th in the league phase of the new-look Champions League table.

“It’s certainly something we have to improve,” said Arteta.

“I think we have made the right steps and, looking back with the way we played against Inter, which is a team that has been so dominant in their league, reached the final of the Champions League which they should have won, to play and dominate that game.

“But the reality is that you have to make it happen and we didn’t.

“Making those steps is what we have to do next. Be ruthless, be efficient in the opposition box and do what we have to do to take the three points away from here.”

Sporting beat Manchester City 4-1 in their final Champions League game under Ruben Amorim, who has since taken charge of Manchester United.

The Portuguese side are now managed by former reserve team boss Joao Pereira, who will look to continue their incredible unbeaten run of 17 wins and one draw since the start of the season.

Arteta added: “That is a great challenge that we have, to come here and make a statement and show we are capable against this kind of opponent. Be ourselves and win the game.”

Kieran Tierney, who has been sidelined since June after suffering a hamstring injury at Euro 2024 with Scotland, has been included in the squad.