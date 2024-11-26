AK ready to transform World AIDS Day Half Marathon into international race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have promised to make the World AIDS Day Half Marathon a international class race in the near future.

Chair of AK, Nairobi region, Barnaba Korir, said the federation have the expertise to enhance the stature of the road race, set to be held for the first time this Sunday.

“We have international level technical officials who have world class experience in organising such races. We can help raise the level of this road race to international standards, given enough time to prepare,” Korir said.

The race, to be held at Nyayo Stadium, seeks to raise awareness on the need for men and boys to pay attention to their health and wellbeing– particularly with regards to HIV/AIDS.

It has been organised by the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC).

Korir said the pandemic is an issue that touches at the soul of Kenyan athletics, adding that AK are committed to helping NSDCC attain this objective.

“This is an area that is not new to us. We have been dealing with doping in athletics as well as gender based violence (GBV) in athletics. You never know…maybe this (HIV/AIDS) is another area that affects our athletes so we are happy to partner with you,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, NSDCC CEO Ruth Masha said the event is symbolic of the race against time to end the scourge.

She bemoaned the laissez-faire attitude by the Kenyan boychild towards the scourge and expressed hopes the road race will reverse this.

“We want to leverage on the progress made in the last 40 years. However challenges remain: seven out of 10 people who die of AIDS are men aged 35 and over. Men are reporting high cases of TB and by the time they visit clinics it is often difficult to save them,” Masha said.

The CEO further outlined the triple threat of drug abuse, TB and fear of regular HIV tests as the underlying factors of prevalence among men and boys.

“We have discovered that fewer men test for HIV as compared to their female counterparts. We also have the problem of injecting drug practices where drug users are sharing needles and infecting each other,” she said.

The race categories include wheelchair race, 5km fun run, 10km and the ultimate, 21km.

The start point will be at Uhuru Highway, near Toyota Kenya, for all the races.

The 21km will then head towards Westlands, back to the central business district before runners make their way to Upperhill, back to the finish line at Nyayo Stadium.

Other activities lined up for the day include a candlelight vigil, memorial vigil, and a medical camp.

Interested participants can register via wad24.nsdcc.go.ke or by dialing *826*86#.

Adults will part with Ksh 1500 whereas children will pay Ksh 1000 to participate.