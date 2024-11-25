Sakaja Super Cup Season 2: Teams kitted ahead of Sub County duel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Teams that have qualified for the group stage of the Sakaja Super Cup were on Monday kitted ahead of the next round.

The 136 teams that have made it to the group stage were each kitted with playing uniform courtesy of the event’s sponsors the Johnson Sakaja Foundation.

The winners of the group stage which will be played at the sub county level will each take home Ksh100, 000 where the best player, goalkeeper, top scorer, most promising player and fan base will also be feted with cash awards.

The Johnson Sakaja Foundation chairman David Njoroge said from next year they will introduce a category for the youth in the tournament.

David said he was satisfied with the tournament s progress.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who is also the patron of the foundation, said that the county government is working on improving and building sports infrastructure in the city.

He said they will collaborate with the ministry of education to ensure that teams both in the tournament and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) league gain access to venues in learning institutions.

Sakaja said they are already working in Woodly Sports ground, Ziwani and Kihumbuini and soon move to Camp Toyoyo in ensuring that Nairobi has adequate sports facilities.