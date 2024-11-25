Jackpot for Lionesses, Shujaa as KRU sign mega-sponsorship with Safaricom - Capital Sports
Shujaa and Lionesses pose for a photo with KRU chair Alexander Mutai after signing a two-year sponsorship with Safaricom on Monday. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION X

Rugby

Jackpot for Lionesses, Shujaa as KRU sign mega-sponsorship with Safaricom

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 25 – After periodic financial struggles that have affected their preparations for competitions, the national women’s rugby 7s team can now breathe easy following a two-year sponsorship worth Ksh 90 million from Safaricom — through its Mpesa brand.

In an elaborate ceremony to announce the partnership, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai said it will go a long way in improving player welfare.

“We are really grateful for the support that Safaricom has extended to the sport after a 15-year hiatus. This support will go a long way to enhance our preparations and streamline player facilitation. It will be instrumental in meeting our goals for the respective teams,” Mutai said.

The sponsorship is to be shared with their male counterparts – Shujaa – who last week inked a new two-year deal with betting firm Sportpesa.

Lionesses are preparing to compete in next year’s World Rugby Challenger Series, their route into the prestigious World Rugby Series.

Coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s secured the chance to fight for promotion courtesy of a second-place finish at the Rugby Africa Cup in Accra, Ghana, a fortnight ago.

The girls narrowly 19-10 to South Africa but by at that point qualified for the Challenger Series.

Their preceding campaign in the series was wrought with financial challenges in which members of the team often went for extended periods without allowances.

With the cash injection from the telco giant, their journey to a first-ever World Rugby Series qualification is well and truly on.

They will be out to better this year’s outcome where they finished fourth on the Challenger Series standings with 38 points – eventually missing out on the playoffs in Madrid.

Speaking at Monday’s event, Safaricom’s Chief Financial Services officer Esther Waititu said the package will ensure players from both teams are comfortable while doing what they do best.

“We are passionately committed to fostering sports from the grassroots upwards. This sponsorship package will comprehensively address player remuneration, health insurance, and even extend to financial management workshops, equipping athletes with the necessary skills to prudently manage their earnings,” Waititu said.

Also present was Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who praised the telco giant for embracing inclusivity in supporting both teams.

The national men’s team were due to depart Monday ahead of the opening leg of the World Rugby Series in Dubai where they play France, Australia and South Africa in Pool A.

In this article:
