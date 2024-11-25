Guru Nanak rally cancelled due to heavy rains in Nairobi, Machakos - Capital Sports
Kenya National Rally defending champion Jasmeet 'Iceman' Chana.

Motorsport

Guru Nanak rally cancelled due to heavy rains in Nairobi, Machakos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 25 – The Kenya Motorsports Federation has cancelled this weekend’s Guru Nanak Rally in Nairobi and Machakos due to heavy rains pounding the country.

In a statement, the federation said the decision was taken in response to a request for the same by the organiser of the rally, Sikh Union Club, in line with Article 34.1 of the FIA Regional Regulations.

“The Kenya Motorsports Federation has notified the Category Manager – FIA Regional Rally Championships of the circumstances facing the planning and organisation of the event and the FIA has agreed with organiser’s view that the rally be cancelled for reasons of force majeure,” the statement read.

The rally was the season-ender for the 2024 FIA African Rally Championship (ARC), which has already been clinched by Kenya’s Karan Patel.

It was also the ultimate round of the Kenya National Rally Championships where defending champion Jasmeet Chana and current leader Samman Vohra were to go head to head for the title.

Samman leads the way with 66 points, 14 more than Chana, who won his maiden title last year.

