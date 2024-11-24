Wembanyama stars on return as Spurs beat Warriors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN ANTONIO, United States, November 24 – Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points on his return as the San Antonio Spurs fought back for a 104-94 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Spurs trailed by 17 late in the third but Wembanyama, who had missed San Antonio’s previous three games due to a knee injury, and rookie Stephon Castle helped the hosts rally in the fourth quarter

Six of Castle’s 19 points came during a late 11-0 run which swung the game in the Spurs’ favour and secured a third straight win.

In Saturday’s other NBA games, the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 125-119 and extended their winning streak to four.

The Bucks survived a career-best 50 points from Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 32 points and Damian Lillard adding 31.

Ball scored 40 of his points in the second half to eclipse his previous best of 38 points, set earlier this month.

Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 127-102 win at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Michael Porter Jr scored 13 of his 24 points in the third quarter as the Nuggets bounced back, having lost three of their previous four games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Scotty Pippen Jr scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 142-131 win at the Chicago Bulls.

The Grizzlies led throughout in Chicago, where Pippen’s father won six NBA championships between 1991 and 1998.

Pippen – who is playing in his first full NBA season after going undrafted in 2022 – added 10 assists, while Jaylen Wells scored a career-high 26 points as the Grizzlies claimed their second straight win.