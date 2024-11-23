Ogam strike edges Tusker past City Stars as Shabana, Mathare win again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 23 – Ryan Ogam scored his sixth goal of the season as Tusker beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 in a lunchtime fixture of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

The brewers came into the game desperate for a win, following their 3-2 loss to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in their last league encounter on October 28.

Meanwhile, Simba wa Nairobi were out to notch another win, following a 1-0 triumph over Shabana at the Gusii Stadium, a fortnight ago.

The Dagoretti High School alumnus latched on to a Shaphan Siwa flick to slot past Edwin Mukolwe in the 66th minute to continue his blazing start to the season.

At the same venue, Mathare United won for the second time in two matches, courtesy of a 2-0 win over Posta Rangers.

Derrick Anami put the slumboys in the ascendancy in the 21st minute from the penalty spot before Paul Kinyanjui secured all the points in the 97th minute, converting well from an Ellie Asieche assist.

Coach John ‘Guardiola’ Kamau’s side have now climbed to fourth on the log with 14 points, following the win.

At the San Sebastian Sportpesa Stadium in Murang’a, Matthew Tegisi scored in the 61st minute as Shabana ran out 1-0 winners over Murang’a Seal.

The triumph was their second successive following a 1-0 success over Kenya Police at their Gusii Stadium backyard, a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, hosts Kakamega Homeboyz played a tepid 0-0 draw with Bandari FC at the Mumias Complex to continue both team’s indifferent start to the new campaign.