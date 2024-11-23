Ndereba, Akida appointed to committee to fight GBV, mainstream gender issues in Kenyan sports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 23 – Four-time Boston Marathon champion Catherine Ndereba and former Harambee Starlets forward Essie Akida are among members appointed to Gender Protection and Implementation Committee, instituted by Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

According to a notice in the Kenya Gazette, the seven-member committee will be tasked with full implementation of a report by the Gender Welfare and Equity in Sports commission, formed in 2022 by then Sports CS Amina Mohamed.

“The functions of the steering committee are to facilitate development, and implementation as well as review of gender and gender based violence policies; develop a framework for multiagency approach in dealing with GBV in sports; advocate for gender mainstreaming in sports and sports organisations; and provide a safe environment for sports personnel in their participation in sports activities,” the gazette notice reads.

Moreover, the committee will be expected to assess the effectiveness of gender-related initiatives, organize awareness campaigns on gender-related issues and unconscious bias in sports, among other functions.

Ndereba has been at the forefront in calling for attention and action to stamp out gender-based violence (GBV) in Kenyan sports.

She was the head of the taskforce appointed by Amina in 2022, in the aftermath of the death of then world 10k record holder Agnes Tirop who was found with stab wounds at her home in Iten after a quarrel with her husband. Harambee Starlets’ Lilian Adera celebrates her goal with Essie Akida. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

On the other hand, Akida is one of Kenya’s most widely travelled women footballers, having plied her trade in Israel (Ramat HaSharon), Turkey (Besiktas) and Greece (PAOK).

She recently released her memoir, Chained, in which she recounts her rise above cultural barriers and adversities to playing football at the highest level.

Other members of the committee include Prof Paul Ochieng’, Barbara Malowa, Benjamin Wafula, Elizabeth Wangeci and Joyce Kebenei.

Furthermore, the committee secretariat will be headed by Diana Watila as chief executive officer (CEO) and includes Catherine Njeri, Lorna Tanui, Fardhosa Hassan Boru and Patricia Arisi, as members.