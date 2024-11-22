Martino steps down as Inter Miami head coach - Capital Sports
Football

Martino steps down as Inter Miami head coach

Published

MIAMI, United States, November 22 – Head coach Gerardo Martino has stepped down from his role with MLS club Inter Miami “due to personal reasons”, the club has confirmed.

The 62-year-old took charge of the club in June 2023 and leaves despite still having a year to run on his contract.

Former Argentina and Barcelona boss Martino led Inter Miami to their first two trophies, winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

“It has been an honour to work at such a special club, and to lead such a special team,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed my stay at Inter Miami and will treasure the memories made and relationships forged here for the rest of my life.

“I depart with nothing but gratitude for my time here and would like to offer sincere thanks to everyone that made it possible.”

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas says the club will announce Martino’s successor “in the next few days”, with another Argentine, Javier Mascherano, heavily linked.

The former Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder is a former team-mate of both Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi and striker Luis Suarez.

“I’m not going to discuss names,” added Mas. “We are very near [the] end of process, we will be announcing a new coach in the coming days.

“We got it down to three final candidates by Tuesday. We made a decision who we wanted the day before yesterday and we will announce in the next few days.”

Inter Miami were bottom of the MLS standings, having lost 13 of their 18 fixtures, when Martino was appointed as Phil Neville’s successor in July, 2023.

He quickly improved their fortunes by sealing the Leagues Cup and further built on that success in 2024, with Inter Miami setting the record for the most single-season MLS points en route to winning the Supporters’ Shield.

However, they subsequently came up short in this season’s post-season play-offs, losing against Atlanta United in the first round.

Mas said Messi had “given his input” into the process and he was keen for the Argentine forward to be “comfortable” with the new appointment, but had not been given power of veto.

Messi’s contract is due to expire at the end of the 2025 campaign but Mas said he ‘fully expected’ the 37-year-old still to be with Inter Miami when the club moves into its new stadium in 2026.

The club has also controversially qualified for next year’s Club World Cup after winning this season’s MLS Supporters Shield for the team with the best regular season record.

