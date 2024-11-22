KCB FC beat Talanta to go five points clear at the FKF PL summit - Capital Sports
Talanta player Peter Abiola tussles with KCB's Maurice Owino. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

KCB FC beat Talanta to go five points clear at the FKF PL summit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – Maurice Owino was the hero for KCB FC after scoring in extra-time to help the Bankers beat Talanta FC 2-1 at the Dandora Stadium as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumed from the international break Friday afternoon.

Francis Kahiro sent KCB ahead after 18 minutes of play before Emmanuel Osoro levelled for Talanta on the stroke of regular full time.

The win for KCB meant they stretched their lead at the summit by five points ahead of new boys Mara Sugar, Kariobangi Sharks are third on 13 points, Bandari occupies fourth spot on 12 points while AFC Leopards closes the top five in the standing on 11 points.

Defending champions Gor Mahia, who saw their clash against arch rivals AFC postponed over lack of venue are in a disappointing 12th on the log on eight points.

Kariobangi Sharks player Ian Taifa left for dead against Kenya Police player David Simiyu. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In the late kick-off, Kenya Police FC settled for a goalless draw against Kariobangi Sharks.

The result saw Sharks climb to third on the log, dislodging Bandari on 14 points while Police stagnated at the near relegation zone sitting 15th just a spot above the chop area on seven points.

