‘I will be here’ – Guardiola’s relegation promise to Man City

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, November 22 – Pep Guardiola says he will stand by Manchester City even if they are relegated over alleged breaches of financial rules.

Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that would keep him at City until 2027.

The 53-year-old has committed his future to the club even though no decision is expected around the 115 Premier League charges City are facing until early next year.

City deny any wrongdoing but sanctions in the event of a guilty verdict could range from a huge fine to points deductions or even relegation.

Guardiola said 12 months ago he would manage City in League One if he had to.

He repeated the sentiment on Friday before the Premier League encounter with Tottenham.

“I said that six months ago. You have my interviews,” he said.

“I said when all the clubs accused us of doing something wrong and people say ‘what happens if we are relegated?’ I will be here.

“I don’t know the position they are going to bring us, the Conference? [But] next year we will come up and come up and come back to the Premier League.

“I knew it then, I feel it now.”

Expressive Pep loves the North West weather

Guardiola was in an expressive mood as he spoke to the media for over 25 minutes.

In embracing the fact City are currently on a four-match losing streak for the first time since he arrived at the club in 2016, Guardiola repeatedly mentioned he had also won an unprecedented four league titles in a row.

“Two sides of the same coin,” is how he described it.

He also rattled through his extensive injury problems, adding midfielder Mateo Kovacic to the list of those not available for the visit of Ange Postecoglou’s side, but confirmed central defensive trio John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake may well be fit.

Ballon D’Or winner Rodri, one of those whose absence is most keenly felt, will be at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow, although his involvement will be limited to saying a few hellos as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

But the most interesting conversation was around Guardiola’s contract.

It was widely reported earlier in the week he had agreed a one-year contract extension, with the belief any additional season would be added as ‘an option’.

There did seem something convenient about his explanation for why the agreement covers two seasons rather than one, in negotiations Guardiola says were concluded in two hours.

“For the weather!” he said initially, before offering a serious response: “It’s a good question. Mainly I don’t want next season in September, October, November to be [about] ‘Pep, will he extend again?’. I don’t want to be in that position.

“In the end, the contract is there. I would like to stay two more years but I know if the results are not good I will not stay for two more years.

“We have legendary players here in the team but if we don’t perform our fans and chairman will ask what is going on and you have to change. Everyone is under pressure. I have the contract but maybe in a month I am not here.”

That is impossible to imagine, even in the unlikely event City’s losing streak continues.

Deep down, Guardiola knows it – and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak knows it too.

“In just two hours, we did it,” said Guardiola.

“Maybe I am arrogant, but I think we deserve to continue for what we have done in the last years.”