Vieira named new head coach of Italian side Genoa - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

English Premiership

Vieira named new head coach of Italian side Genoa

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20 – Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has been appointed as the new head coach of Serie A club Genoa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 48-year-old joins a club that is in 17th position in the Italian top flight, one point above the relegation zone.

The former Crystal Palace manager, who left RC Strasbourg in July, succeeds ex-Italy striker Alberto Gilardino, who had been in charge since December 2022.

Under 2006 World Cup winner Gilardino, Genoa had won two of their 12 league matches this season and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Sampdoria on penalties.

The appointment reunites Vieira with Mario Balotelli, who signed for Genoa last month.

Vieira managed his former Manchester City and Inter Milan team-mate at Ligue 1 side Nice during the 2018–19 season.

Balotelli has since said it was disagreements with Vieira over tactics that led to his exit from the club in 2019.

During his playing career, Vieira won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups at Arsenal, as well as silverware with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also helped France win the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship.

Vieira retired in 2011 and became the manager of New York City in 2016.

The former midfielder returned to Europe with Nice and led them to a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 in his first season but was fired in December 2020.

Vieira became Palace manager in 2021 and guided the Eagles to the FA Cup semi-finals.

He was sacked in 2023 after a 12-game winless run, before joining Strasbourg as their first appointment following a takeover by BlueCo, the company which also owns Chelsea.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved