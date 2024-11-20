Tusker FC look to bounce back to winning ways as FKF Premier League returns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Limping Tusker FC are seeking to bounce back to winning ways when the FKF Premier League returns this weekend, after a three-week international break.

The brewers have not been in action since their 3-2 defeat to KCB on October 26 in Murang’a and are keen to restart their competitive fixtures with a good fortitude against City Stars.

The brewers have had a difficult start to the season, and are currently with a meagre nine points from seven matches and are sitted seventh in the standings.

One man who is keen to help them regain their foothold is striker Ryan Ogam, who is the league’s current top scorer with five goals, having played in only four matches. Ogam missed three games due to injury but returned against the bankers, scoring a brace.

Ogam, signed at the start of the season from Rainbow FC, is keen to battle for the FKF Premier League golden boot, and his goal scoring prowess will be key for Tusker in their quest to stabilize their ship.

“At the start of the season, there are targets I set for myself and things I wanted to achieve at the end of the season. As a striker, you want to be at the top and my target is to become the top scorer this season. I feel I have started well, only that I was slowed down by injury. But I feel strong and very much fit and looking forward to the rest of the campaign. I want to get to 10 goals by the end of the first leg and this will be a good step to achieve the golden boot,” Ogam said, in an interview with Telecomasia.net.

On the game against City Stars, the forward explains that the team is ready, having worked on their mistakes and shortcomings over the last four weeks.