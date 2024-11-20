Tusker FC look to bounce back to winning ways as FKF Premier League returns - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC players during a training session at the Ruaraka Complex. PHOTO/Tusker FC/X

Football

Tusker FC look to bounce back to winning ways as FKF Premier League returns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Limping Tusker FC are seeking to bounce back to winning ways when the FKF Premier League returns this weekend, after a three-week international break.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The brewers have not been in action since their 3-2 defeat to KCB on October 26 in Murang’a and are keen to restart their competitive fixtures with a good fortitude against City Stars.

The brewers have had a difficult start to the season, and are currently with a meagre nine points from seven matches and are sitted seventh in the standings.

One man who is keen to help them regain their foothold is striker Ryan Ogam, who is the league’s current top scorer with five goals, having played in only four matches. Ogam missed three games due to injury but returned against the bankers, scoring a brace.

Ogam, signed at the start of the season from Rainbow FC, is keen to battle for the FKF Premier League golden boot, and his goal scoring prowess will be key for Tusker in their quest to stabilize their ship.

“At the start of the season, there are targets I set for myself and things I wanted to achieve at the end of the season. As a striker, you want to be at the top and my target is to become the top scorer this season. I feel I have started well, only that I was slowed down by injury. But I feel strong and very much fit and looking forward to the rest of the campaign. I want to get to 10 goals by the end of the first leg and this will be a good step to achieve the golden boot,” Ogam said, in an interview with Telecomasia.net.

On the game against City Stars, the forward explains that the team is ready, having worked on their mistakes and shortcomings over the last four weeks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved