Gatland has desire to remain Wales coach

CARDIFF, Wales, November 20 – Warren Gatland says he wants to continue as Wales head coach as he prepares to face world champions South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday.

Gatland has overseen a record 11 successive Test match defeats, and another loss this weekend would see Wales go a calendar year without winning a Test for the first time since 1937.

When directly asked whether he had a strong desire to carry on in the job, he replied: “Absolutely. I think we’ve been clear in terms of the plan we’ve had. We’ve got a group of young players that need a bit of time.”

Gatland added that he understands “the pressures of international rugby with performances and results”.

“We can only work as hard as we have done. I’m aware of the pressure and that decisions could be made outside of my control,” said Gatland.

“We’ve just asked for a little bit of time. Whether we get that time, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Business as usual?

Following the record 52-20 defeat against Australia last Sunday, Gatland said he had a conversation with Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chair Richard Collier-Keywood and executive director of rugby Nigel Walker in the Principality Stadium changing rooms.

He has also spoken to his family when considering his future.

But three days on from the Australia mauling, Gatland said he has had no indication from anybody that he would not be in charge beyond the upcoming game against the Springboks.

The New Zealander, who has rejected speculation that there is a break clause after next year’s Six Nations in his contract, said he would resign if it was in the interests of Welsh rugby.

“I do care passionately about Welsh rugby, and that’s why I’ve said that if people feel that the best decision is for me to go, then that’s okay, I’ll move on and look for something else,” said Gatland.

“I honestly believe by making that decision now, what are you going to achieve, and is someone else going to come in there, start again and how long is that process going to take?”

Public support

Gatland says he has received support over the last few days.

“The amount of people who have contacted me in the last week or and the messages I’ve had, whether that’s by phone or email or messages through my family, has been incredible,” said Gatland.

“There obviously seems to be a bit of a divide, doesn’t there? You know, ‘to go or stay’.

“I appreciate people that have reached out and support they’ve given me but you understand that there’s another side of opinion as well.”

Welsh rugby is still waiting for a strategic plan and is struggling on and off the field, compared to Gatland’s first 12-year stint in charge of Wales.

“I mentioned in the past that when the dam burst, it was going to take a while to plug it up again, that’s probably where we are at the moment,” said Gatland.

“For a number of years we felt like the success we had with the national team was papering over the cracks underneath.

“We need to look at the future and the pathway and some of the structures to make some changes.

“I’ve encouraged the union on a number of occasions to be bold about some of the changes that we make in the best interests of Welsh rugby.”