Rogers signs new Aston Villa contract until 2030

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19 – Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers has extended his contract with the Midlands club until 2030.

The 22-year-old joined Villa from Middlesbrough in January 2024 in a deal worth £8m plus a potential £7m in add-ons.

He helped Villa finish fourth in the Premier League last season and has become a regular in Unai Emery’s team during the present campaign.

Rogers has scored three goals and registered three assists in 15 appearances for Villa this season and started in Champions League wins against Bayern Munich, Young Boys and Bologna.

His form earned an England call-up and he made his international debut when he came on as a substitute in the 3-0 Nations League win against Greece on Thursday.