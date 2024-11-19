Honduras punished after Mexico boss hit by beer can

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN PEDRO, Honduras, November 19 – Honduras have been ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors after Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was hit by a full can of beer when the two countries played each other in a Concacaf Nations League match.

Aguirre was left with blood pouring down his face when he was hit by the can as he approached opposing manager Reinaldo Rueda for a post-match handshake, after hosts Honduras won the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final 2-0.

Concacaf, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, opened an investigation and have taken action against Honduras for “failing to implement adequate stadium security measures”.

The governing body added: “The disciplinary committee has also fined the federation and warned them that more severe sanctions could be taken should similar incidents occur during future matches.”

The Mexican football federation had said the behaviour which resulted in their manager being hit had “no place in our sport”, while Honduras manager Rueda said the incident soured his side’s victory.

Concacaf also added it was looking into “a separate disciplinary case investigating the conduct of Javier Aguirre during the aforementioned match”.

The second leg of the tie is on 20 November, with the winner of the quarter-final qualifying for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup in Canada and the United States.