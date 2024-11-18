KDF off to conquer Africa at Military Games in Abuja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 18 – Approximately 87 sportsmen and women will be representing the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the second edition of the Africa Military Games in Abuja, Nigeria.

The team consist of various disciplines including athletics, shooting, judo, boxing, kickboxing, volleyball, and golf.

Flagging off the team on Sunday, Director General of Defence National Security Industries, Major General Bernard Waliaula urged the team to fly the national flag high with exceptional performances at the competition.

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate Kenya’s standing as a sports powerhouse and to strengthen military diplomacy. The KDF and the entire nation are counting on you to represent us with pride,” he said.

The competition begins today (November 18) until November 30, with 25 countries having confirmed their participation thus far.

Kenya hosted the inaugural edition of the games in 2002 where 32 nations participated across 11 disciplines including football, athletics, judo, basketball, boxing, golf, taekwondo, volleyball and field hockey, among others.

The second edition was scheduled for Nigeria in 2007 but the competition was shelved for lack of sponsorship.