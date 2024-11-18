Cavaliers become fourth team in history to go 15-0 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ricky Rubio (L) playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Portland, Oregon on January 12, 2023 (Alika Jenner)

Basketball

Cavaliers become fourth team in history to go 15-0

Published

CLEVELAND, United States, November 18 – The Cleveland Cavaliers became only the fourth team in NBA history to win the first 15 games of the regular season as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 128-114.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Darius Garland scored 25 points and Ty Jerome, playing in place of Donovan Mitchell, 24 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Evan Mobley finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jarrett Allen 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, while LaMelo Ball scored 31 points for the Hornets.

The Washington Capitols and the Houston Rockets won their opening 15 games in 1949 and 1994 respectively, and the Golden State Warriors won their first 24 in 2016.

All three reached the NBA Finals, although the Rockets were the only team to win the championship.

“Everyone is showing tons of energy, all over the city,” Allen said.

“It’s incredible how Cleveland has adopted us. They come to every game, yelling for everything. The city of Cleveland has our backs.”

The Cavaliers, who are top of the Eastern Conference, travel to second-placed Boston Celtics, the defending NBA champions, on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved