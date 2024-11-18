Cavaliers become fourth team in history to go 15-0

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CLEVELAND, United States, November 18 – The Cleveland Cavaliers became only the fourth team in NBA history to win the first 15 games of the regular season as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 128-114.

Darius Garland scored 25 points and Ty Jerome, playing in place of Donovan Mitchell, 24 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Evan Mobley finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jarrett Allen 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, while LaMelo Ball scored 31 points for the Hornets.

The Washington Capitols and the Houston Rockets won their opening 15 games in 1949 and 1994 respectively, and the Golden State Warriors won their first 24 in 2016.

All three reached the NBA Finals, although the Rockets were the only team to win the championship.

“Everyone is showing tons of energy, all over the city,” Allen said.

“It’s incredible how Cleveland has adopted us. They come to every game, yelling for everything. The city of Cleveland has our backs.”

The Cavaliers, who are top of the Eastern Conference, travel to second-placed Boston Celtics, the defending NBA champions, on Tuesday.