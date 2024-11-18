Carsley’s mission accomplished as foundations laid for Tuchel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18 – Lee Carsley’s mission was accomplished and it took only a matter of minutes before the Football Association thanked England’s interim manager for a job well done.

It came immediately after a 5-0 thrashing of the Republic of Ireland at Wembley, leaving Carsley to return to his role as England Under-21 coach, with a record of five wins from six games and the incoming Thomas Tuchel able to take control of a team back in the top tier of the Nations League.

FA chief executive officer Mark Bullingham announced Carsley will also deliver “a very detailed handover” to the German before his arrival as England head coach on 1 January.

Carsley’s time in charge has had its complications, the biggest self-inflicted with his wild “no striker” team selection that was the catalyst for the embarrassing home defeat by Greece in October, a result that ultimately denied him the opportunity to leave with an unblemished record.

The 50-year-old also got caught up in chaotic mixed messaging about whether he wanted the job or not, especially when he appeared to rule himself out, and then in again, just minutes after last month’s 3-1 victory in Finland – matters made worse by the FA later revealing Tuchel had already been signed and sealed even before the Greece loss.

When measured by results and player development during his six games, however, Carsley can reflect on a job very well done, revealing himself to be a coach willing to make bold decisions, giving youth its head while adopting a fearless approach to selection.

It backfired horribly against Greece but there is still plenty of positive, optimistic news he can provide Tuchel when that report lands on his desk.

There was even a statistical quirk from his final game as four England players scored their first senior goals as the Republic of Ireland subsided. They were Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who may have brought a grimace from the watching Roy Keane – the Southampton defender’s future father-in-law and a former Ireland captain – when he headed the fifth on his debut.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was the first time this had been done since England beat Northern Ireland in October 1930, with Harry Burgess, Jimmy Hampson, Sammy Crooks and Eric Houghton the goalscorers.

It was a night when everything Carsley touched turned to gold – or more precisely goals. Bowen scored with his first touch 29 seconds after coming on, while another substitute Harwood-Bellis struck just four minutes later.

The game was changed in the 53rd minute by a flash of genius from Harry Kane, back after being left out in favour of Ollie Watkins for the 3-0 win in Athens and facing some potentially unflattering reviews after another sluggish first-half performance.

England’s 31-year-old captain looked heavy-legged and off the pace in a dreadful first half from both sides, but showed the enduring quality that makes him invaluable when he showed stunning vision and range of passing from the left-hand touchline to pick out Jude Bellingham in the area with a perfect right-foot delivery.

Bellingham was floored by defender Liam Scales, who received a second yellow card. Kane scored his 69th goal for his country from the spot and it was game over.

Kane has been a central figure to Carsley’s reign in charge, not least with his public and uncharacteristically outspoken slap-down of those England players who withdrew from the squad for these two internationals.

He then doubled down on his message as he insisted it endangered the culture former manager Gareth Southgate had built up during his eights years in charge, when it became a pleasure to play for the country again.

The fact that Carsley was able to engineer two such comprehensive wins with a squad depleted by those nine withdrawals will only add to his personal stock, along with both his and the FA’s satisfaction.

Kane spoke out in his capacity as England’s skipper, senior figure and statesman, but it did not stop Carsley showing his own decision-making strength, choosing Watkins ahead of the country’s record goalscorer in Athens.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was a pick well rewarded with an early goal from Aston Villa’s striker that turned a potentially hazardous task into an easy one.

Kane is still England’s first choice, but Carsley’s willingness to use Watkins, and the success of the move, proved he does not have to be the only choice.

Tuchel will feel the benefit of Carsley’s temporary spell because of his determination to introduce youth, further opening the pathway from under-21s to senior level, and all helped by his insider knowledge of the talent coming through the England system.

Carsley used 32 players overall, giving a debut to eight – Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Lewis Hall, Harwood-Bellis, Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento, Noni Madueke and Morgan Rogers.

They can all reflect on their contributions with satisfaction, especially Liverpool midfielder Jones, who has looked a class act in his two starts, while Chelsea forward Madueke has looked a constant threat.

Gomes made an impression as a midfield option, Gibbs-White showed he can be a creator while there is a big opportunity for Newcastle’s Hall at left-back, where Tuchel’s options look short.

The 19-year-old pair Rico Lewis and Kobbie Mainoo, from Manchester City and Manchester United respectively, also added to their England experiences, which will be in the positive ledge of Carsley’s handover.

Eight players who figured in the England side that beat Spain to win the European Championship Under-21 final in 2023 were used by Carsley in his interim period – Levi Colwill, Harwood-Bellis, Jones, Gomes, Madueke, Cole Palmer, Gordon and Gibbs-White. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford also played in that final and was in a squad chosen by Carsley.

It was also clear he has the respect of England’s players, helped by his determination to open up the path for youngsters, a strategy appreciated by Harwood-Bellis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 22-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live: “There is always a pathway and us young ones do believe we can get into the seniors. We know the door is open if we take our chances. I’ve got to thank Lee Carsley for calling me up and I’ve repaid him with a nice goal.

“It’s a great day for me and my family. It’s every young kid’s dream to make their international debut – and to score the goal is magical.”

Gordon, another goalscorer who saw his own route to the senior side opened up by Carsley for England Under-21s, added to BBC Radio 5 Live: “It was a good feeling to see it hit the net. I got to celebrate it with some of the lads I have come through the England set-up with. That made it a bit more special.

“I think Lee Carsley deserves a lot of credit. He fills us with so much confidence.”

Carsley will start work on his report to Tuchel presumably after a rest, and admitted he harbours one major downside from his time in charge.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “The pool of players has increased. I’ll give him as much information as he needs.

“I’ve enjoyed it in parts. The games have always been the best bit. I’m still gutted about the Greece game at home. If anything, I’m not thinking about the five wins, it’s the one we lost.”

Carsley may have that one big regret – but there has been much he can reflect on with genuine pleasure and pride.

England’s record under him means Tuchel has been spared that prospect of navigating a Nations League play-off while, significantly, Carsley has strengthened the youthful foundations for his successor to build on.