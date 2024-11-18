Australia rout Pakistan to seal T20 clean sweep

HOBART, Australia, November 18 – Marcus Stoinis hit an unbeaten 61 off 27 balls as Australia thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets to seal a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20 series.

He struck five fours and five sixes to propel them to a target of 118 with 8.4 overs to spare at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Pakistan earlier collapsed from 61-1 to 117 all out as Aaron Hardie took 3-21, Adam Zampa 2-11 and player of the series Spencer Johnson 2-24.

“When Stoinis is going like that, he’s really hard to stop,” said captain Josh Inglis, who will join the Australia Test squad for the first of five Tests against India starting on Friday in Perth.

Pakistan, who this month won their first one-day series in Australia for 22 years, begin a white-ball tour of Zimbabwe on Sunday.