Jones stops Miocic with spinning kick to retain title

NEW YORK, United States, November 17 – Jon Jones cemented his status as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time as he stopped Stipe Miocic with a stunning kick to retain his heavyweight title at UFC 309.

Jones dropped fellow American Miocic with a thudding spinning back kick in the third round at New York’s Madison Square Garden to make the first defence of his belt.

Jones, 37, said he plans to continue his UFC career, but did not confirm if his next fight will be against Britain’s interim champion Tom Aspinall.

“As far as my future in the octagon, I decided that maybe I will not retire,” said Jones.

“I’ll have some conversations and we have some negotiating to do and if everything goes right, maybe we’ll give you guys what you want to see.”

Former two-time heavyweight champion Miocic, 42, confirmed his retirement after defeat.

“It sucked I lost. I knew he was one of the best of all time. Came strong. I felt good. I was blocking and he caught me in the ribs,” said Miocic.

“I’m done. I’m hanging them up. I’m retiring, thank God.”

Former light-heavyweight champion Jones’ win was his record-extending 16th in title fights – and 22nd overall in the UFC.

Miocic, meanwhile, leaves the sport with the record for most heavyweight title defences (four) and widely considered the division’s greatest champion.

The prestige of the event was amplified by American president-elect Donald Trump, who sat octagon-side after arriving to a rousing reception alongside tech billionaire Elon Musk, musician Kid Rock and UFC supremo Dana White.

Trump waved to fans, who chanted “USA” as he walked to the octagon, before soaking in applause and dancing as the UFC played footage celebrating his election victory.

White was a key ally and campaigner for Trump during the election, as the UFC continue to face legal challenges to the way it operates through lawsuits from former fighters.

Jones celebrates with Trump & Musk

The UFC billed the fight as the biggest heavyweight bout in history but it was Aspinall – who was watching on at octagon-side – who had dominated the narrative during fight week.

Aspinall revealed he had been banned from a news conference and weigh-ins with Jones getting increasingly irked by media questions about the 31-year-old Briton.

Aspinall won the interim title against Sergei Pavlovich a year ago after injury forced Jones out of his original bout with Miocic.

But rather than schedule a unification title bout, Jones v Miocic was rebooked.

Miocic, displaying the same nonchalant energy he had during the build-up, looked relaxed as he made his walkout.

Jones, meanwhile, smiled and high-fived fans as he entered to Jadakiss’ ‘The Champ is Here’, before entering the octagon with his signature cartwheel.

As Bruce Buffer did his introductions, Aspinall got to his feet, before Jones opened the contest with a stinging left hand.

Large pockets of the crowd carrying Croatia flags in support of Miocic roared “Stipe, Stipe” in the early moments, but Jones silenced them with an early takedown.

Jones, who has the second-highest takedown defence in UFC history at 95%, dominated the rest of the round, searching for armbars and landing a number of elbows.

He continued to pressure his opponent in the second round, hurting Miocic with a body kick and landing a knee from the clinch, before the former champion responded with a trademark straight right.

A straight left jab followed by a short right hand left Miocic with a cut below his right eye midway through the fight, before the defining moment came.

With Miocic backed up against the cage, Jones unleashed a crushing spinning back kick to the body which dropped the challenger, before the referee stepped in to end the contest.

Jones celebrated by dancing in the centre of the octagon, before heading over to greet Trump, handing the president-elect his title.

This was the 28th victory of Jones’ career, with his sole defeat being a disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009 for using illegal elbows – a move which would be legal under today’s rules.

“It’s like fighting against the Terminator,” said Jones of Miocic.

“Very, very discouraging to hit somebody that’s not reacting to it. But that body shot, no matter how tough you are, the liver’s the liver.”

Miocic, who did not symbolically take off his gloves as retiring fighters usually do, paid tribute to Jones.

“I just didn’t do what I was suppose to do. Congratulations to him. He did what he was supposed to and he won. Only wish the best for him,” said Miocic.

Wales’ Elliott impresses on undercard

On the undercard, Welsh welterweight Oban Elliott delivered the first highlight-reel moment of the night as he knocked out American Bassil Hafez with a huge overhand right in the third round.

Elliott, 26, celebrated by channelling former WWE superstars Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan, strutting in the centre of the octagon before cupping each of his ears.

The victory is Elliott’s third since making his UFC debut last year, extending his overall record to 11 wins and two defeats.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s Paul Craig suffered a unanimous decision defeat by American Bo Nickal.

The crowd heavily booed the contest, which lacked any standout moments, as middleweight Nickal extended his unbeaten streak to seven and Craig fell to his third straight loss.