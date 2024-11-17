Davis leads LA Lakers to fifth straight win - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

LeBron James and Anthony Davis. PHOTO/Lakers/X

Basketball

Davis leads LA Lakers to fifth straight win

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, November 17 – Anthony Davis starred for the Los Angeles Lakers as they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 104-99 to secure their fifth consecutive NBA win.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 31-year-old scored 31 points and added 14 rebounds, while Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht scored 27 points.

LeBron James managed 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the visitors but failed to extend his career-best streak of four consecutive triple-doubles.

Brandon Boston Jr and Brandon Ingram, who had 32 points for the hosts, made consecutive three-pointers to give the Pelicans a 97-95 lead.

But 39-year-old James responded with back-to-back three-pointers to give the Lakers a 101-97 lead with 37 seconds remaining.

“Big-time win. We want all the wins we can get. We don’t have no time to feel out the first month or two,” James said.

“Every game is important. To get this win in a hostile environment was big for us.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Jayson Tatum scored a three-pointer at the buzzer to guide the Boston Celtics to a 126-123 overtime win over the Toronto Raptors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tatum narrowly missed a triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points.

De’Aaron Fox scored 49 points as the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 121-117 while the Dallas Mavericks posted a 110-93 win against the San Antonio Spurs, who were without the injured Victor Wembanyama.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved