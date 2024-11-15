Petra, Mwendwa allies triumph as team blue sweep 28 counties in FKF County polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) County Elections were successfully held and concluded on Thursday in most counties across the country with a wide majority pointing at a victory for “team blue” that is headed by the duo of incumbent FKF president Nick Mwendwa and deputy Doris Petra.

According to results that had been returned at the end of the exercise in various counties, chairmen elected in 29 counties are allied to Team Blue which has a national presidential ticket of Doris Petra as the president and Mwendwa as running mate.

“Team fresh”, which is allied to extreme sports CEO Hussein Mohammed has so far garnered 14 counties giving team blue a near a sailable lead in the run up to the national elections slated for December 7.

Grey counties recorded were three as Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula also managed to have one county vote in his preferred candidate.

The important battle ground branches of Nairobi were shared between Petra/Mwendwa and Hussein as Dickson Doyo won the Nairobi East branch chairmanship while Hussain’s candidate won in Nairobi West.

Additionally, four of the six counties where chairmen were un opposed are aligned to the Petra-Mwendwa axis.

Among the counties where Team Blue candidates carried the day include Nairobi East with Doyo at the helm, Swaleh Mohammed in Kitui, Narok which was won by Peter Karino, Kilifi with Dickson Kahindi and Taita Taveta where Duncan Maganga carried the day.

Others are Alfred Kirui in Kericho, Eugine Okello in Busia, Samson Lotian in West Pokot among many others.

At a glance, team blue claimed victory in the following counties; Bungoma, Kirinyaga, Makueni, Samburu, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi, Narok, Kisii, West Pokot, Kericho, Machakos, Bomet, Kwale, Siaya, Lamu, Tana river, Busia, Uasin Gishu, Nairobi East, Kitui, Embu, Nyeri, Laikipia, Nakuru, Nyamira, Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita Taveta.

Conspicuous, most incumbent FKF county chairmen were able to defend their seats save for a few like the Mombasa chairperson who lost the election and was affiliated to former FKF General Secretary Barry Otieno, two in the gray areas, partly affiliated to Nick Mwendwa and the Nandi chairman who has been an ally of Mwendwa as well.

The election was held after the High Court on Tuesday lifted conservatory orders that had barred the county elections that had been originally scheduled to be held last Saturday.

The following counties successfully completed their voting exercises and have transmitted results: Elgeyo Marakwet, Bomet, Bungoma, Nandi, Vihiga, Busia, Migori, Lamu, Kisii, West Pokot, Kisumu, Machakos, Embu, Kakamega, Narok,and Samburu.

Elections in Homabay, Turkana, and Mandera have been rescheduled, while repeat elections will be conducted in Nyandarua and Vihiga following ties in key positions.

Specifically, Nyandarua will hold repeat elections for the Chairperson and Secretary roles, while Vihiga will conduct a rerun for the Secretary position.

The process is ongoing, with efforts focused on completing the elections in the remaining counties.