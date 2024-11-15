Italy squeeze into Nations League quarters with win over Belgium - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Italy players celebrate at the final whistle. PHOTO/ITALY X

Football

Italy squeeze into Nations League quarters with win over Belgium

Published

BRUSSELS, Belgium, November 15 – Italy and France booked their places in the Nations League quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Azzurri beat Belgium 1-0 with Sandro Tonali scoring his first international goal.

The Newcastle midfielder netted from six yards from Giovanni di Lorenzo’s pass in Brussels.

Belgium went close to an equaliser with Wout Faes’ header from Leandro Trossard’s cross hitting the post.

France will also play in the quarter-finals in March after a goalless draw with Israel.

Les Bleus failed to score with any of their 24 shots, Israel keeper Daniel Peretz making eight saves.

Stade de France was sparsely packed for security reasons related to the Israel-Gaza war.

Italy and France play on Sunday with top spot up for grabs. The Israel v Belgium game will decide who is relegated automatically and who faces a relegation-promotion play-off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved